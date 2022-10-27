Video shows possible suspects in shooting at Clark Atlanta homecoming gathering

Police are urging the public to provide any information that could help identify the suspects.

ATLANTA — New video released by Atlanta Police shows likely suspects in a recent shooting near the library that serves the Atlanta University Center.

At least four people were injured in the shooting on October 16, where people gathered to celebrate Clark Atlanta University's homecoming.

The victims included two Clark Atlanta students, one of another AUC school, and one non-student, CAU said.

Police said a crowd was listening to a DJ near the library when the gunfire broke out.

On Thursday, Atlanta Police unveiled the new surveillance video but said said neither piece of footage was good enough to identify any suspects and are encouraging the public to forward any additional video that might assist them in the case.

The first piece of video shared by police shows actually shows the intersection of Mildred Street and Parsons Street, where another report of shots fired occurred around the same time that night.

This intersection is notably only a short distance from the library.

In that clip, a BMW (possibly either gray or white) makes a right onto Parsons Street. At that time, several muzzle flashes can be seen from the trees. However, the individuals firing the weapon are unable to be seen.

Meanwhile, the library video shows the crowd of people gathered around the DJ booth previously mentioned.

Officers circled in red where they believe the specific shootings occurred.

As the gunfire unfolds, the crowd can be seen scattering over the area in panic.