Woman critically injured after gunfire outside her apartment hits her while she was inside, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman inside her own apartment on Saturday night was struck by gunfire coming from the outside, DeKalb County police say. She is in critical condition.
It happened just before 8 p.m. at 2505 Columbia Drive, the Forest at Columbia Apartments in Decatur.
When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police are not sure who fired the gun from outside her apartment and said the investigation is ongoing.
