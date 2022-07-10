Woman critically injured after gunfire outside her apartment hits her while she was inside, police say

DeKalb County police are not sure who fired the gun from outside her apartment and said the investigation is ongoing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman inside her own apartment on Saturday night was struck by gunfire coming from the outside, DeKalb County police say. She is in critical condition.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at 2505 Columbia Drive, the Forest at Columbia Apartments in Decatur.

When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are not sure who fired the gun from outside her apartment and said the investigation is ongoing.