Forest Park Police find man's body submerged in neighborhood creek

The department is hoping the public can help them determine what may have happened to the victim.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Criminal Investigators and the state medical examiner's office are working to determine what happened to a man whose body was found in a metro Atlanta creek on Saturday afternoon.

Forest Park Police said that their officers responded to the 5100 block of Springdale Road around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a submerged body. Police have identified the victim as a 64-year-old black male but haven't provided a name or any other personal information. It's unclear if the victim's family has been notified at this point.

The Forest Park Criminal Investigations Division is now handling the case as the victim's body heads to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Pending the results of that procedure, police said that they don't yet know the victim's cause of death and haven't suggested whether or not they consider it suspicious.