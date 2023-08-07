GBI: Officers shoot 50-year-old man who threatened family, shot at police in domestic incident

The shooting happened on Sunday just around 2:40 a.m. at a home in Forest Park located on Courtney Drive.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A 50-year-old man involved in a domestic dispute is critically hurt after he shot at officers and they returned fire, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the release, the Forest Park Police Department received a number of 911 calls for a domestic dispute in the area.

One of the callers stated that they heard a woman screaming and that a man with a firearm was threatening his family.

Authorities said that in one of the calls the man could be heard saying "“I’m going to kill someone tonight and I’m going to jail.”

When police arrived at the home, the GBI said the man came outside with a gun. The 50-year-old then fired his gun and officers returned fire hitting the man, the bureau said.

He was taken to Grady Hospital in "critical condition," according to authorities.

Sunday's shooting will make the 61st shooting involving a police officer that the GBI has investigated.

The agency did not announce whether or not the man would face any charges.

