Man dies after being shot in chest in Forest Park, police say

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that led to a man's death.

Officers responded to call about a person being shot near the 5500 block of Dixie Road at around 11:46 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the chest.

Authorities said the victim, whose name has not been released, was treated at the scene and then taken the hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect left the scene on foot and is still at large.