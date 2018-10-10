FOREST PARK, Ga. -- First responders have arrested a woman they say shot and killed a 23-year-old man, Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30, officers from the Forest Park Police Department went to the A&H Apartment Complex off Hill Street.

Officers found the victim, 23-year-old Davon Triplett, outside unit 5 with a gunshot wound to the head. First responders rushed Triplett to Grady Memorial Hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Davon Triplett

Forest Park Police determined 24-year-old Chinequah Hawkins was the one who shot Triplett.

Authorities charged Hawkins with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter.

She's in custody at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

