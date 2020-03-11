Strip club shooting leaves one dead in metro Atlanta

Police are still looking for the gunman responsible.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Police are looking for the gunman who left a 32-year-old man to die at a metro Atlanta club early Sunday morning.

Forest Park Police said that they were called to Rumors, an adult entertainment club at 3950 Jonesboro Road, just before 2 a.m. to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find the victim, described only a 32-year-old black male, inside the business and unresponsive.

"Life-saving measures were immediately started and the victim was transported to a local hospital," police said in a statement. "He later succumbed to his injuries."

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or any details they have surrounding the circumstances of the deadly shooting. The department said it is working diligently on the case and following all leads.