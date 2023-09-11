Shooting involving police officers in Forest Park, authorities say

The incident happened near the 3800 block of of Jonesboro Road.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been hospitalized after officers fired at him in Forest Park Monday afternoon, according to city officials.

Authorities said officers were initially called to work an accident with injuries around 12:20 p.m. While they were on their way to the accident scene, a person flagged them down to report an armed person near the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road. That's near the entrance ramp to Interstate-285, between I-75 and I-675, roughly 10 miles east of the Atlanta airport.

When officers finally arrived to the scene, city officials said they made contact with the suspect who they reported "discharged their weapon."

Officers returned fire and shot the suspect, according to officials. They added that the suspect received aid before being taken to Grady Hospital.

One of the responding officers was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, though officials did not elaborate on the kind of injury.

In a tweet posted on the platform X, formerly known by Twitter, officials were urging drivers to stay away of the area because of the heavy police presence.

The department called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle the investigation, according to city officials. No other details were released.

An 11Alive crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.