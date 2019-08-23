ATLANTA — A former Atlanta probation officer will go to federal prison for a year after he extorted a parolee for thousands of dollars across multiple payments last year.

Tyrique Williams, 25, pleaded guilty in May to Extortion under Color of Official Right, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Friday, and was sentenced recently to one year plus one day in federal prison.

The former parole officer will also spend the next three years after that on supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Williams began supervising a parolee last year and, in a visit to his home, “displayed a hand written note” that allegedly read: “$3,000 no polygraph, no ankle bracelet, no supervision fee, yes or no?”

The note was referring to parole conditions the parolee apparently could buy his way out of.

He told Williams he would pay the $3,000 and then contacted the FBI to report the extortion attempt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On two occasions within the span of a month, the parolee gave Williams cash payments of $1,000 and $3,500.

“Notably, after the parolee paid the two bribe payments, Williams did not make the parolee take a polygraph examination, wear an ankle bracelet, or attend any additional treatment classes,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Williams’ actions are in no way representative of the more than 2,000 DCS employees who exhibit the highest degree of dedication, integrity, and professionalism in service to Georgia’s public safety each and every day,” Brian Tukes, the director of external affairs for the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, said.

The department oversees the state’s parole enforcement and operations.

Williams had worked in the department since 2014.

