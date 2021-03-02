Ex-Forsyth County sheriff's deputy arrested by GBI for being 'sexually involved' with inmate

The allegations stem from when he was working in the jail in 2015.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Forsyth County sheriff's deputy after they say he was "sexually involved" with an inmate in the jail.

The GBI arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Maddox, of Dawsonville, for Sexual Assault by a Person of Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority. He was booked by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and is out on bond.

On May 26, 2020, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office requested that the GBI investigate the allegations while he was working in the jail in 2015.