Former Georgia State University dean pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A former GSU dean and professor pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. An investigation into the matter is underway.

ATLANTA — A former Georgia State University professor and associate dean for research, innovation and graduate studies pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia State University Police Department have initiated an investigation into the case.

In November 2020, Georgia State University's Cyber Security Department alerted the FBI after it was discovered that an employee had accessed websites containing child pornography through the university's network, the Northern District of Georgia's US Attorney's Office reported.

The GSU Cyber Security and FBI identified the suspect that had accessed multiple websites containing child pornography from campus in November and December 2020. The FBI also discovered that the suspect had accessed websites containing child pornography from their home as well.

On January 6, the FBI executed search warrants at the suspect's residence, GSU office and lab space. More than 4,000 files and 190 videos of child pornography were recovered on an Apple laptop.

The former GSU dean plead guilty to the possession of child pornography on November 3. The suspect is scheduled for sentencing on February 23, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg. The case, which is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex R. Sistla.