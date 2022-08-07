Former Hall County substitute teacher accused of aggravated sexual assault of teen he met at high school, deputies say

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Christopher Brennon Young, faces 11 charges. The reported assault did not take place on school property, they said.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former substitute teacher in Hall County is accused of a sex crime against a teen girl, according to deputies.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Christopher Brennon Young faces 11 charges, including two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated child molestation.

Deputies said Young met the girl -- who is under 16 -- while he was employed as a substitute teacher at East Hall High School.

The investigation found evidence that Young sexually assaulted the teen and took videos of the sexual activity on his cell phone, according to authorities. They added that the reported assaults didn't occur on school property.

Young was arrested at his home on July 6.

Other charges he is facing include aggravated sodomy and six counts of Violation of Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act 1999. Additional charges are possible.

11Alive reached out to Hall County School District about the case, where a spokesperson said they were made aware of the arrest on Thursday.

"First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victim and family. The district stands ready to provide necessary support," the statement they released said. "The individual charged worked last year as a substitute teacher and no longer works in that capacity. The district was made aware of the arrest yesterday."

They added that all substitutes go through a criminal background check before working; they are also cooperating with law enforcement regarding the investigation.