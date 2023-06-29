Former Haralson County jailers plead guilty to charges in smuggling scheme

The case began in 2021 shortly after Sheriff Stacy Williams took office, authorities added.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Two former Haralson County jailers will serve prison time after authorities claimed they were part of a smuggling scheme.

Sonja Goodin and Brandy Guthrie both pleaded guilty this month to one count each of violation of oath of office and procuring tobacco products for inmates, according to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.

Each will serve one year in prison and four years of probation and authorities said. The case began in 2021 shortly after Sheriff Stacy Williams took office, authorities added.

After a month-long investigation about contraband -- including drugs -- being smuggled into the jail, sheriff's deputies said they discovered that two detention officers, several outside contacts, and two inmates were involved in the smuggling scheme.

Warrants were secured against 11 people, including the detention officers, deputies said. One of them quit before being charged and the other was fired and charged.

“I said it then and I say it now, those who conspire and attempt these criminal acts will be charged and prosecuted. This administration and our employees will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism,” said Sheriff Williams.