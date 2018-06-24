His neighbors in north Fulton County knew him as Richard Parker, an elderly man who loved to read and cheer on his beloved Patriots.

But he's going to spend the rest of his life behind bars after a federal jury in Boston convicted him of murder.

Richard Parker was an alias.. His real name was "Cadillac" Frank Salemme, and he spent seven years hiding from the feds in plain sight, right here in metro Atlanta.

The Hollywood thriller "Black Mass," starring Johnny Depp as mobster Whitey Bulger, introduced audiences to the Boston mob of the 1970s and 80s.

Just as Bulger spent years hiding out, so did one of his top lieutenants, "Cadillac" Frank Salemme.

On Friday, Salemme was convicted of murdering Boston nightclub owner Stephen Disarro. Prosecutors say Salemme was worried Disarro would give him up to the feds.

But just like in the movies, no one found Disarro's body for more than 20 years.

Two years ago, acting on a tip, the FBI dug up Disarro's body, which was buried behind a building in Rhode Island. By that time, "Cadillac" Frank had fully transformed into Richard Parker, a Boston transplant living in metro Atlanta.

Salemme disappeared in 2009 and lived incognito for seven years, but shortly after Disarro's body was discovered, Salemme was arrested in a hotel room with $28,000 in cash.

He's awaiting sentencing, but given his age, he's likely to die behind bars.

