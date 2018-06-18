COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- A former NBA player is arrested in connection with a home invasion.

James Edward Hickson, Jr., who also goes by J.J. Hickson, was arrested over the weekend.

The incident happened Friday night just before 10:30 p.m.

Authorities were called to Rowe Road in Senoia to investigate a house burglary that was in progress. However, when they arrived on the scene, deputies realized it was actually a home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Deputies said the victim received medical treatment for injuries.

Hickson was drafted to the NBA in 2008 and played for the Cavaliers from until 2011. After his time in Cleveland, he also played for Portland, Sacramento, Denver, and Washington during his NBA career. He has also spent time playing overseas.

The investigation is ongoing.

