COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A former NBA player has been arrested in connection with a home invasion.

James Edward Hickson, Jr., who also goes by J.J. Hickson, was arrested over the weekend. The incident happened Friday night just before 10:30 p.m.

Authorities were called to Rowe Road in Senoia to investigate a house burglary that was in progress. However, when they arrived on the scene, deputies realized it was actually a home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Authorities said Hickson was after about $100,000 in cash and entered the home armed with a knife. Deputies said the victim, a teen, was attacked after answering the door and had to receive medical treatment for injuries.

11Alive's Natisha Lance went back to the neighborhood Monday night to speak with residents there. They said their area is very quiet – one where they'd definitely notice unfamiliar cars coming and going. They told 11Alive they saw Hickson's alleged get-away car parked down the street for hours, leading them to believe the crime was targeted. But never expected to see this kind of violence.

Mary Taylor said she called 911 around 10:30 in the morning after being approached by the battered and bloody teen with a broken nose.

“He said, 'I was robbed!' and I said, 'Oh, my God.' I mean, you know, that really shocked me," Taylor said. "It’s horrible because I’ve felt so safe here.”

Taylor said the teens lived in the home with his mother, but he was home alone when the robbery happened.

At this time, it's unclear what connection Hickson may have had to the home. He faces three felony charges. Two other men are believed to have helped, but at this time Hickson is the only one facing charges.

Hickson was drafted to the NBA in 2008 and played for the Cavaliers from until 2011. After his time in Cleveland, he also played for Portland, Sacramento, Denver, and Washington during his NBA career. He has also spent time playing overseas.

