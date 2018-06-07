A former teacher and principal who worked around Georgia during his career has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault and one of rape across three counties.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations arrested 34-year-old Ryan Rickard on Friday following a previous federal investigation into alleged attempts to access child pornography online.

He now faces charges of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, sexual battery and one count of rape in Walton, Oconee and Morgan counties. State and federal agents have identified three alleged victims who were students of Rickard when he was teaching.

“Child sexual abuse inflicts life-long mental and physical scars on its victims and the added abuse of power, in this case, makes the crime even more egregious,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Atlanta Nick Annan.

Rickard was an assistant principal at Morgan County High School in Madison, Georgia before his resignation in 2018. Before that, he was a teacher at North Oconee High School in Watkinsville, Georgia.

At another time he was both a teacher and the athletic director at Memorial Middle School in Conyers, Georgia. He began his career as a student teacher at Burke County High School before that.

Because of this, agents in both the GBI and HSI believe there are more victims who haven't yet come forward. The GBI is asking anyone with additional information to call the GBI Child Exploitation and Computers Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted to tips@gbi.ga.gov or to the HSI at 404-346-2300.

