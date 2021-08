Atlanta Police said they were called to the 2100 block of Forrest Park Rd. SE to respond to a call about a person shot.

ATLANTA — A shooting led to a man's death in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said they were called to the 2100 block of Forrest Park Rd. SE to respond to a call about a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds. Grady EMX responded to the scene and took him to the hospital. He died from his injuries.