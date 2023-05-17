Deputies investigating deadly shootout at Forsyth County furniture store

The sheriff's office said the shooting began in the parking lot of the Ernie Morris furniture store on Ivy Street West.

CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shootout in Cumming early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said the shooting began in the parking lot of the Ernie Morris Enterprises furniture store on Ivy Street East. Deputies arrived at the business around 7:40 a.m.

“Deputies responded within four minutes to that location. Unfortunately, when they arrived, they found two people shot,” said Stacie Miller with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said one man was dead on the scene and another man was critically hurt.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the two they were temporary workers for the business got into a physical altercation in the back parking lot and both pulled out weapons and shot at each other,” Miller said.

Authorities said they're still trying to determine what caused the argument.

“We’re interviewing the witnesses that were at the scene at the business. Plus we’re waiting to see if on this other individual recovers, and if we can interview him as well to find out what the motive was for the fight,” Miller added.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.