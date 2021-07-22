Forsyth deputies investigate deadly shooting

Deputies have not identified the victim or motive for the shooting.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the area of Homestead Ridge Drive Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to the area to reports of a person shot around 6 p.m. When deputies, arrived they found a man dead at the scene.

As of 8 p.m., the sheriff's office said the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the community.

Deputies have not identified the victim or motive for the shooting.

Stacey Miller of the Forsyth County Sheriff's office said the suspect is also a man.