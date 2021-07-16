Sheriff: 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in attempted armed robbery

Police described the suspect as a middle-aged heavy set Hispanic man with short black hair, a beard and about 5'9.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery at Aagnee Food Mart in Cumming.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that deputies responded to a silent alarm activation in the food mart at 8 p.m. Thursday.

They described the suspect as a middle-aged heavy-set Hispanic man with short black hair, a beard and about 5-foot-9.

The sheriff's office is searching for a quad cab Toyota Tacoma with rain guards on each window, black wheels, a Tonneau bed cover and a large white sticker in the center of the rear window, they said.

The sheriff's office said you should not approach the man.