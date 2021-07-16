Sheriff: 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in attempted armed robbery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery at Aagnee Food Mart in Cumming.
The sheriff's office said in a statement that deputies responded to a silent alarm activation in the food mart at 8 p.m. Thursday.
They described the suspect as a middle-aged heavy-set Hispanic man with short black hair, a beard and about 5-foot-9.
The sheriff's office is searching for a quad cab Toyota Tacoma with rain guards on each window, black wheels, a Tonneau bed cover and a large white sticker in the center of the rear window, they said.
The sheriff's office said you should not approach the man.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Kirschner at (770)-781-2222 ext. 3311.