Forsyth deputies tell residents near scene where person is barricaded to shelter in place

The sheriff's office is asking others to avoid the area.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is on a scene where a person has barricaded themselves in the Hampton's subdivision.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that the incident is unfolding on Mountain Vista Court.

"All residents in the vicinity of the 6000 block are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," the sheriff's office said.

They said they will let everyone know when the area is secure.

No other details have been released at this time. 11Alive will provide an update when receiving more information.