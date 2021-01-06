Forsyth deputies investigating after vandals spray paint 'crude and hateful' words at YMCA camp site

It happened at a location on Lake Lanier where Forsyth County YMCA runs a summer day camp

ATLANTA — Forsyth County deputies are investigating after vandals spray-painted "crude and hateful words" around a YMCA camp location.

A statement from the YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta says vandals spray-painted "hateful" words around several places on the campsite, including fences, pavements, bathroom structures, and pieces of equipment.

According to a statement from the Sherrif's Office, the incident happened at some point over the Fourth of July weekend between Friday night and Monday morning at the Forsyth County YMCA’s Camp Eagle Point. That's at a location on Lake Lanier where the Forsyth YMCA runs a summer day camp.

YMCA said the imagery depicted in the vandalism was "not consistent with the Y’s values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility."

Camp staff called the Forsyth County's Sheriff's Office to investigate the indecent after they saw the spray paint on Monday morning, according to the statement.

Staff members have painted over the vandalism at the campsite, the YMCA said.

"We look forward to continuing an enriching summer of play and learning."

Here's the full statement from the YMCA: