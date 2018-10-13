FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a McDonald's restaurant in the 2800 block of Keith Bridge Road just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found that employees had been forced into the cooler of the fast food eatery. The employees said a black man with a handgun had demanded money from them and ordered them into the cooler.

After the gunman fled, the employees ran from the back of the restaurant and flagged down an off-duty deputy at a nearby business.

An early investigation by deputies indicates the suspect is described as a black male in dark clothing. He was picked up by an unknown person in a vehicle shortly after the robbery.

Deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and uniform patrol deputies are continuing their investigation.

No injuries were reported.

© 2018 WXIA