Forsyth deputy chases down car driving 140 mph, arrests teen with alleged open alcohol container

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested after he led a Forsyth County deputy on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of close to 140 miles per hour, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy was driving eastbound on Canton Highway just after midnight last week when, according to the sheriff's office, a white BMW sped by him going 87 mph in a 45 mph zone traveling westbound.

The deputy immediately flipped on his lights and made a U-turn and began his pursuit of the car. The driver of the BMW then sped up in an attempt to escape the deputy's pursuit, according to a post from the sheriff's office.

The chase continued down Canton Highway near the Cherokee County line where speeds reached nearly 140 mph speeds, deputies said.

The deputy's Dodge Charger patrol car was able to catch up with the BMW near Chamblee Gap Road after it slowed down due to curves, which allowed the deputy to safely perform a PIT maneuver.

Deputies said they could smell alcohol coming from the teen's breath when they began questioning him. After they searched his car, they found an open alcohol container on the passenger floorboard.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, speeding, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic container, possession of alcohol under the age of 21, and violation of a class D license -- due to the teen driving after midnight when not allowed to.