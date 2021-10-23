One killed, seven wounded in off-campus party shooting at central Georgia college

The incident happened near Fort Valley State University. The GBI is handling the investigation.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University in central Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed early Saturday.

The GBI said it was investigating the incident as an active scene on Carver Drive in Fort Valley.

11Alive's Macon sister station WMAZ reports the Peach County coroner Kerry Rooks identified the victim who was killed as 27-year-old Tyler French. The GBI said he was not a current FVSU student.

Video appearing to capture part of the shooting was posted to social media, with multiple gunshots ringing out (graphic content warning: video here.)