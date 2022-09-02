16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens

Police said Le’Quan Dempsey was arrested on August 31.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case.

A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department.

Le’Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:

Two counts; felony murder

Two counts; aggravated assault

Two counts; armed robbery

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The department said he was arrested on Aug. 31 but did not say where or how they found him.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Gwinnett County Police said they received a call about shots fired at a waterfront park on Lake Drive. Maps showed that the street runs along Norris Lake. When officers arrived, they said they found the bodies of 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds and 17-year-old John Pendrack.

Police with Gwinnett County said the two were shot to death.

11Alive spoke with the family of one of the victims in July while police were still searching for the gunman. Aiden's mother, McCoy, said the teens that were killed were best friends.

"Him and his best friend, John, always ran around together," McCoy said.

McCoy said this is the worst thing a parent could ever have to go through.