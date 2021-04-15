x
Four arrested in Lumpkin County in drug bust with roughly 300 grams of meth seized

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office announced the bust this week.
Credit: Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Lumpkin County said this week that they arrested four people and seized 295 grams of meth, as well as some heroin, in a drug bust.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office said the drugs were seized from a home on Lewis School Rd., and that the four people arrested were facing a range of drug trafficking, intent to distribute, and possession charges.

The four people arrested were identified as 34-year-old Terri Lynn Gee of Dahlonega, 59-year-old Sandra Louise Whitlow of Dahlonega, 40-year-old Michael Troy Sexton of Oakwood, and 26-year-old Austin Lamar Mote of Braselton.

