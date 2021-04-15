Four arrested in Lumpkin County in drug bust with roughly 300 grams of meth seized

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office announced the bust this week.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Lumpkin County said this week that they arrested four people and seized 295 grams of meth, as well as some heroin, in a drug bust.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office said the drugs were seized from a home on Lewis School Rd., and that the four people arrested were facing a range of drug trafficking, intent to distribute, and possession charges.