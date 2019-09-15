LAGRANGE, Ga. — Four people were shot and wounded, all from a one block area, late Saturday night in LaGrange, police said.

LaGrange Police officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired from the 1400 block of Elm Street at about 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they first found Melva Moore, who had received a gunshot wound to the shoulder and hand. According to witnesses, Moore was shot while running from the area after she heard gunshots.

She was flown to a hospital for emergency treatment of her injuries.

Police said they were subsequently notified of additional victims from the same area, at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.

Officers went to the hospital and found Xavier Cofield, who had received a gunshot wound to the ankle, James Davis who had a gunshot wound in the back, and Shelby Jenkins, who had a gunshot wound in his left shoulder.

According to a LaGrange Police press release, investigators spoke to numerous additional victims regarding the incident. They said several victims suffered minor injuries while running from the area.

The LaGrange Police Criminal Investigations Section has started their examination of the incident.

MORE HEADLINES |

Kanye West holds 'Sunday Service' at metro Atlanta megachurch

Teen in critical condition after car goes over I-75 South barrier, catches fire

Man shot in hand after he hit a woman with a gun during a fight

Construction worker killed in work zone on I-285





