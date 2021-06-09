Four shot in DeKalb County, police say victims' conditions unknown

ATLANTA — A shooting near a DeKalb County gas station left four men hurt in the early morning hours of Labor Day.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department's statement, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at 2560 Flat Shoals Road. That's the address of a Shell gas station.
The four men were injured after gunfire erupted, but police said the victims' conditions are unknown at this time.
Right now, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to discover the circumstances that led up to the incident.