Four shot in DeKalb County, police say victims' conditions unknown

Police say it happened early Monday morning.

ATLANTA — A shooting near a DeKalb County gas station left four men hurt in the early morning hours of Labor Day.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department's statement, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at 2560 Flat Shoals Road. That's the address of a Shell gas station.

The four men were injured after gunfire erupted, but police said the victims' conditions are unknown at this time.