Four shot in downtown Atlanta

The shooting happened Sunday night.

ATLANTA — One person is listed in critical condition at the hospital and three others suffer gunshot wounds after a shooting Sunday night. Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. outside or near the Oak Club in the 300 block of W Peachtree St. NW in downtown.

According to Atlanta Police, Anthony Zintyre, 28, is listed in critical condition. Ashley Stevenson, 34, Jhadrick Ferrell, 30 and Malik Stanley, no age provided, are listed in stable condition. Everyone is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Firearms and pill bottles were recovered at the scene of the shooting, Atlanta Police said.

Atlanta Police officials said the gunman is not in custody and that officers are canvasing the area for their investigation. There is limited information available on this story now. Check back later for updates as they come in.