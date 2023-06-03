Shooting near Atlantic Station | Authorities make a fourth arrest

Atlanta Police investigators initially said they were looking for four primary suspects in the case.

ATLANTA — A fourth person is in custody in connection with a shooting that killed two young people near Atlantic Station last year.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office arrested Derodney Russell on Sunday. He is facing a murder charge in connection with the Nov. 26, 2022, shooting.

Russell is the first adult arrested in the deadly shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson. Four others were also hurt in the gunfire.

Atlanta Police Department investigators initially arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old a few days following the shooting. A third suspect was arrested last December.

APD originally said they were searching for four primary suspects in the fatal shooting. Their homicide detectives released surveillance videos showing the suspects walking with a group of teens down 17th Street before the shooting on Nov. 26. The department also has footage of the group leaving on a MARTA train after the shooting.

Officers did not clarify if Russell is the final arrest they were looking to make in the case or if more charges could follow.