Neighbors describe scene, find bullet holes in walls after teen was shot at East Point apartments

A woman watching TV with her kids had three projectile holes in her living room wall.

EAST POINT, Ga. — On March 5, just before midnight, East Point Police officers responded to an apartment community where a teenager was found shot dead.

When officers arrived to the apartments off Fox Hunt Lane, they found the 19-year-old man at the doorway of an apartment with a gunshot to the neck and chin, they said.

The police report identified the victim as 19-year-old Adder Jean Baptiste, Jr.

Several witnesses told police they heard a number of gunshots and a struggle, according to an incident report.

One woman, a neighbor, showed officers three projectile holes in her living room wall where she was watching TV with her kids, police said. They also found a vehicle with its back window shattered.

A woman told police she heard banging like there was a fight, so she went upstairs and heard one gunshot. A short time after, she heard a second shot. "Then all of the sudden she heard a number of shots ring out," the police report said.