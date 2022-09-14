Son charged in Forsyth County mother's death, deputies say

Christopher Pino was charged with felony murder on Wednesday according to the office.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A son was charged in connection to the early September death of his mother, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a medical call near Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County on September 10. The caller was an older man who said he was unable to wake up a 61-year-old woman who lived in the home. The office did not specify their relationship.

When deputies arrived, they said the woman, Tresa Slate was dead and determined "there was foul play." After investigating, detectives ruled the death a homicide and arrested Slate's 39-year-old son.

Christopher Pino was charged with one count of felony murder. Deputies took him into custody after finding him in Gainesville, and he's being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

Investigators also found that Pino has an active warrant from Virginia for a theft charge. The office has not released information about the motive behind the crime, how Slate died or the specifics of Pino's Virginia charge.