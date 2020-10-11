Man arrested for pointing laser at police helicopter, said he was doing it 'for fun'

The case will be referred to the FAA to be presented to the US Attorney’s Office for possible federal prosecution, according to a news release.

LILBURN, Ga. — A man was arrested on Monday for pointing a laser at a police helicopter that was searching for a stolen car in Gwinnett County, police said.

Gwinnett police said the helicopter was searching Misty View Trail in Lilburn just after 9 p.m. when a green laser was pointed at the cockpit area of the aircraft.

The pilot of the helicopter was able to direct ground officers to the location where the person was pointing a laser. When they arrived, Fredy Contreras denied pointing the laser, however, when he was told that he was on video, he admitted to it and said he was doing it "for fun."

Contreras was arrested for using a laser against an aircraft, police said. The case will also be referred to the FAA to be presented to the US Attorney’s Office for possible federal prosecution, according to a news release.