ATLANTA — The FBI is offering a reward for a fugitive who they said is connected to a murder that happened in January. Details of the reward have not been released.

Special Agent Chris Hacker said 26-year-old Larenzo Marcel Drayton took part in a fatal home invasion off Harwell Road.

According to Hacker, Drayton and a man named David Freeman, 26, broke into an apartment with guns and attempted to rob the people inside. However, one of the residents had a gun and fatally shot Freeman, according to authorities.

Authorities said Drayton ran away from the scene, got into a car with a third suspect, G'Andre Wash who is also being charged with murder. They drove away.

The FBI said Drayton should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the Drayton's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).