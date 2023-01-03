Atlanta Police schedule press conference for update on killing of Fulton County deputy

It will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police will provide an update Tuesday on the killing of a Fulton County sheriff's deputy that happened on Bolton Road last week.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. It is unclear what APD will announce - so far in the case, no suspect has been announced and no arrests have been made.

Deputy James Thomas, 24, was identified as the victim on Friday, a day after the shooting in the Riverside neighborhood. Thomas was found shot and killed in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle.

Pete Malecki with APD said in the press conference that the driver of the van that was also involved in the wreck had stopped and was cooperative with investigators. That driver is not suspected of being involved in the shooting.

Malecki described the incident saying the van had observed the deputy driving erratically and went to pass him, and at the moment the van was passing the driver heard gunfire and then the collision occurred.

Police do not know if the gunfire came from another car or possibly someone on foot.

In a release, the sheriff's office said Thomas had been recruited specifically to the agency "because of his dedication to the law enforcement profession, and his remarkable work ethic."

"He will be truly missed," the release said.

In a press conference the day of the shooting, Sheriff Pat Labat said he was an "outstanding young man" and the victim of a "heinous crime."

A former neighbor and friend in his native Mississippi, Danny Hicks, told 11Alive he was "very outgoing, he loved to serve his community, he loved to just police."