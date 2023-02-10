Fulton County detention officer arrested, faces multiple aggravated assault charges

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat announced Friday the charges against Reynard Trotman.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County detention officer has been fired and arrested and now faces a slew of charges, including multiple for aggravated assault.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat announced Friday the charges against Reynard Trotman. Those include seven counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery, reckless conduct, cruelty to inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony.

A release from the sheriff's office did not detail exactly what had happened to result in Trotman's arrest and charging. It noted only that he was "accused of aiding and abetting during the commission of a crime, and of failing to render aid or protecting an inmate from physical harm."

The release added these actions led to the termination and arrest of Trotman, who had been with the sheriff's office since July 2022. Trotman also previously worked for nearly five years as a jailor in Clayton County before a voluntary resignation in early 2022.

It's unclear why Trotman resigned in Clayton County.

In a statement, Sheriff Labat said:

“The acts of this detention officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Any officer who violates their sworn oath not only brings discredit upon themselves but also exacerbates the critical staffing challenges that law enforcement agencies around the country are working to overcome. As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody. Being a detention officer is an incredibly difficult job but there is no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest. The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office who show up to work each and every day and conduct their duties with professionalism, respect and integrity.”