Driver crashes into car, hits townhome after speeding away from attempted traffic stop, police say

Officers said units tried to make a traffic stop near Wendell Drive SW when the driver sped off.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A chain of events unfolded Friday afternoon when police attempted a traffic stop in Fulton County.

The wreck didn't stop the occupants in the vehicle, according to police. They said the suspects jumped out of the car in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Drive after colliding into a townhome in the area.

Fortunately, they said no injuries were reported at the townhome.