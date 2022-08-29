x
Crime

26 alleged gang members indicted after series of crimes against Atlanta celebrities, Fulton DA says

According to her office, several alleged victims are "public figures."
Credit: AP
Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis photographed in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

ATLANTA — Update: The press conference uncovered several celebrities, including Atlanta United's Brad Guzan and the mother of rapper Future's child, were victims of alleged gang-related crimes. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said there were 16 incidents. 

Original story: 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to announce "major gang arrests and indictments" during a Monday afternoon press conference. 

DA Willis will be joined by other law enforcement agencies to disclose "defendants and allegations of multiple violent crimes."

Willis' office has been working several RICO indictments against rappers, most notably, Young Thug. The popular musician was reindicted on Aug. 5, according to court records. The original indictment contained 56 counts against 28 individuals for alleged involvement in and crimes committed on behalf of, Young Slime Life.

It is unknown if this will be the case being discussed. 

