Fulton County jailer hurt while on the job, sheriff says

The detention officer was assaulted by someone in jail custody, according to the sheriff's office.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer was assaulted while on duty Thursday by a person in custody at the Fulton County Jail, and another detainee rushed in to help, the sheriff's office said.

The jailer was badly hurt in the incident and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last check, the officer was in stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators said another detainee came to the officer's aid during the assault.

As for the alleged assaulter, the Fulton County sheriff said they will face criminal charges for the attack.