Fulton County jailers indicted for murder of inmate back in 2018

On Tuesday, the state announced charges against Arron Cook, Guito Dela Cruz, Omar Jackson, Jason Roache, Kenesia Strowder, and William Whitaker in the case.

Antonio May, 32, was arrested back in September of 2018 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. According to a 2019 lawsuit filed by his family, he was having a "mental health crisis", was on amphetamines, and was throwing rocks at the American Cancer Society building in Atlanta. May was taken to Grady Hospital for medical clearance after his arrest, where he was diagnosed with substance abuse psychotic disorder. He was then booked in Fulton County Jail.

His family never saw him alive again.

The six jailers are facing charges for felony murder, aggravated assault, battery, and two counts of violation of oath by public officer.

According to a report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office previously provided to 11Alive by Attorney Michael Harper said May, who tested positive for ecstasy, was seen inside the holding cell by a deputy naked and pleasuring himself. The report said six deputies "assembled" before May was ordered to put his hands behind his back. But he reportedly refused. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said May started fighting with jail staff.

He was tased and attorneys claimed that witnesses said guards "beat him with their fists and continuously sprayed a water hose in his face." May died on the scene "in a pool of his own blood," the attorneys said in 2019.

Three years later, the family of the father of three and their attorney are thankful that the deputies are facing charges in the case.

“We cannot thank DA Fani Willis enough. When she got elected she made a promise to this family that she would have a decision in this case by the end of this year. And she has delivered on that promise," added Harper.

Meanwhile, co-council Teddy Reese added "It didn’t sit right with the family and they fought each day for this very day to be felt like someone was listening to their concerns.”

Afterward, May's mother, April Myrick, spoke on the indictment and what it means for the family moving forward. In particular, she touched on the impact it will have on May's three sons, who she said know their father was killed and have received since the incident. However, she stated that now they may finally may start to heal.

"He was a good person and we thank god," she added. "He mattered. He mattered."