Watch Live | Fulton DA, federal officials speak on Piedmont Park stabbing investigation

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.

ATLANTA — Fulton County officials are joining law enforcement on Thursday afternoon to update the public on the Piedmont Park stabbing case.

A statement from the county says District Attorney Fani Wills, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, acting United States Attorney Kurt Erskine and others in law enforcement are speaking at the county courthouse at 2 p.m.

Katie Janness and her dog Bowie were brutally stabbed to death inside the park near the 10th Street gate entrance last week.

The statement did not specify what the case update would be, but during a Tuesday press conference hosted by the Atlanta mayor's office, the city's police chief Rodney Bryant said he had conversations with Fulton County's district attorney about contributing resources to the case.

Bryant also called upon the FBI earlier this month to assist in the investigation to provide "a level of resources" he says the city doesn't have.

"This homicide, this murder was outside the norm of what we would typically see," Bryant said.

Both Bryant and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the city more often sees violence between individuals who know each other, but the Piedmont Park stabbing was different.

"This was so unique, that I felt that we needed to collaborate with as many resources as we possibly can," Bryant said.

The Atlanta Police Department has since released photographs of multiple people who they believe were in the area of Piedmont Park when a Janness and Bowie were killed.

They say these individuals are not suspects, they simply want to find out if they have any information about the crime or if they may have seen anything.

Janness' life partner, Emma Clark, was the person who called 911 after she found the 40-year-old and her dog in a gruesome scene at the park before sunrise last Wednesday.

"I ran up to her, I tried to feel for a pulse but it was clear that she was gone. I turned around and I just ran out of the park," Clark described. "It was dark, and I didn't know what was going on. I was terrified and shocked. That's when I called the cops immediately."