Woman shot multiple times at Fulton County motel, police say

The woman is in critical condition.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning at a motel off Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta, police say.

A Fulton County Police officer told 11Alive that they were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots. Moments later, they said a 911 call was received in regards to a person shot at the Budgetel along the 4300 block of Fulton Industrial.

They said the woman was shot in the parking lot and transported to a hospital in critical condition.