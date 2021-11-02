Person found shot dead in stairwell of Mechanicsville apartments, APD says

It happened Monday around 8:20 p.m.

ATLANTA — A man was found shot dead Monday night at an apartment in the Mechanicsville community, Atlanta Police said in a statement.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the apartments located at 520 Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta where they located the deceased man who appeared to have been shot.

"Preliminary information suggests the suspect and victim were familiar with one another and the victim appears to have been the intended target of the gunfire," the statement from APD said. "Investigators are working to identify anyone involved in the shooting and to determine what led to the shooting."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.