Shots fired at Norcross event facility leaving 1 dead, GBI investigating

A 35-year-old Alpharetta man was found with gunshot wounds when police arrived.

NORCROSS, Ga. — In the early morning hours on Sunday, following the Fourth of July holiday, police were called to an event facility to reports of shots fired.

At around 5 a.m., Norcross Police received a 911 call about gunshots at the Fusion Event Hall, located at 5130 Brook Hollow Parkway, in Norcross.

Officers responded to the location and found Alejandro J. Ramirez, 35, of Alpharetta, with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. Ramirez was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the shooting and they said it is "active" and that they want to speak to witnesses of this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) with any information.