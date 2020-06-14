Off-duty FWC officer shot, killed in South Florida

LABELLE, Fla. — Off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Julian Keen, Jr. was shot and killed early this morning. He was 30 years old.
The Hendry County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the area of Apache Circle and Nobles Road in Labelle after reports that someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found Keen dead.
Currently, investigators have three people in custody and are questioning them. FDLE is assisting Hendry County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Unit with the investigation.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC Officer Keen. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of FWC, friends and community," said Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden.
"We will do everything we can to bring about justice to those guilty in his shooting death. We all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother, but a role model for the community, he will be missed."
Florida Fish and Wildlife confirmed the news, saying in a tweet, "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of Officer Julian Keen. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time."
Since news of his death broke, numerous people and organizations have offered their condolences.
