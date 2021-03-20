Former Executive Director arrested for allegedly stealing over $20K from Ga. sexual assault center

Kimberly Davis was arrested for allegedly stealing over $22,000, along with a woman who police say collected money as a fake contractor.

ROME, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Friday the arrest of the executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, and another woman.

43-year-old Kimberly Davis was arrested earlier this week after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $22,000 from the center.

Davis was charged with theft by taking, theft by deception, theft by conversion, and financial transaction card fraud.

"The GBI investigation resulted in the identification of over $22,000.00 of funds from the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia intentionally being used by Davis for personal gains instead of official needs of the center," GBI said in a release.

GBI also arrested 25-year-old Barbara Rayburn. Investigators say Rayburn collected money from the center after Davis and Rayburn allegedly falsely claimed she was a contractor.

Rayburn has been charged with theft by deception in this case.

The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia helps victims of sexual violence in Floyd, Chattooga, Gordon, Polk and Bartow Counties.

Their services are free and include a 24-hour crisis hotline, crisis intervention, counseling, legal assistance, and more, according to their website.

"To facilitate healing for victims of sexual assault and their families through on-going crisis intervention services; to promote community awareness of the Center's services; to educate our students and community about the nature of sexual assault; and, to foster strong partnerships with all agencies involved in dealing with sexual assault," the center wrote on their website.