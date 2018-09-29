COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say a 17-year-old who was awaiting trial for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in April has now killed her.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports Markel Ervin was arrested Sunday after fleeing police responding to the Saturday shooting of 18-year-old Destinee Virgin.

Police say Virgin leaped from her car at a red light in Columbus and ran through traffic trying to escape the armed teen, trying to open other car doors to find some refuge. They say dozens watched horrified as he chased her down and fired multiple shots at her before fleeing in her car.

The teen was out on bail after being charged in the April kidnapping of Virgin.

Attorney Stacey Jackson says she represents the teen in that case and plans to represent him again.

