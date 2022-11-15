Person shot, killed at Midtown-area apartments

We are working to learn more about what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

ATLANTA — A person was shot and killed outside Gables Midtown apartments Tuesday afternoon, police said.

An 11Alive producer saw medics attending to the man on the ground outside the buildings near the parking garage off Monroe Drive, not far from the Ansley Mall shopping plaza.

Atlanta Police officers say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

